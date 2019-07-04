Marc Methot may be ready to hang up his skates.

According to Marc Brassard of LeDroit, the 33-year-old is weighing retirement as he recovers from knee surgery.

L'ancien Sénateur Marc Méthot poursuit sa réhabilitation d'une transplantation de cartilage à son genou gauche cet été à Ottawa. Il ne sait pas s'il va pouvoir revenir au jeu la saison prochaine. Discute des possibilités de prendre sa retraite dans le Droit de demain. — Marc Brassard (@mbrassard) July 3, 2019

The 33-year-old appeared in only nine games for the Dallas Stars this past season before undergoing season-ending surgery in January. Brassard reports Methot is currently unsure whether he will be able to play next season.

A veteran of 13 NHL seasons, Methot spent five years with the Ottawa Senators before being selected by the Vegas Golden Knights in the 2017 expansion draft and then traded to the Stars.

The Ottawa native will return to his hometown on Thursday and serve as a co-host of In the Box on TSN Radio 1200 Ottawa with Steve Lloyd from 10am et-2pm et.

A sixth-round pick of the Columbus Blue Jackets in 2003, Methot has 22 goals and 123 points in 624 career NHL games.