Former Tennessee Titans tight end Delanie Walker, who opted out of the 2020 season due to COVID and to recover from multiple injuries, intends to play again in 2021, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

The 36-year-old has played just eight games since 2018 after fracturing his right ankle in the first game of the 2018 season. He would return for the start of 2019 but would go on to play just seven games before spraining his surgically repaired ankle in Week 7, causing him to miss the rest of the season.

Walker has played 183 career games over 14 seasons with the Titans and San Francisco 49ers, catching 504 passes for 5,888 yards and 36 touchdowns.