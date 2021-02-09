Blue Jays Top 50 Prospects: Palacios has opportunity to pop on radar

The New York Mets have reached a one-year deal with free agent infielder Jonathan Villar, according to Jon Heyman of the MLB Network.

Villar gets $3.55M on Mets deal, plus incentives — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) February 9, 2021

The versatile infielder split last season between the Miami Marlins and Toronto Blue Jays, joining the Jays at the trade deadline.

Overall, the 29-year-old hit .232 with two home runs and 15 RBIs across 52 games combined with the two teams.

A veteran of eight MLB seasons, Villar has previously spent time with the Houston Astros, Milwaukee Brewers, Baltimore Orioles, Marlins and Blue Jays.