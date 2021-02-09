11m ago
Report: Ex-Jays INF Villar to join Mets
The New York Mets have reached a one-year deal with free agent infielder Jonathan Villar, according to Jon Heyman of the MLB Network. The versatile infielder split last season between the Miami Marlins and Toronto Blue Jays, joining the Jays at the trade deadline.
TSN.ca Staff
Overall, the 29-year-old hit .232 with two home runs and 15 RBIs across 52 games combined with the two teams.
A veteran of eight MLB seasons, Villar has previously spent time with the Houston Astros, Milwaukee Brewers, Baltimore Orioles, Marlins and Blue Jays.