Former Toronto Blue Jays starter Tanner Roark has signed a minor league deal with the Atlanta Braves, according to a report by Mark Feinsand of MLB Network.

Roark was designated for assignment and released by the Blue Jays after struggling through parts of two seasons with the team.

He appeared in three games this season for Toronto and posted an 0-1 record with a 6.43 ERA in seven innings of work.

Last season, after signing a two-year, $24 million deal as a free agent, the 34-year-old pitched to a 2-3 record with a 6.80 ERA in 11 starts.

Roark has also appeared for the Washington Nationals, Cincinnati Reds and Oakland Athletics over the course of his nine-year MLB career.