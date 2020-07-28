Manfred: 'We think we can keep people safe and continue to play'

The latest round of testing from the Miami Marlins found four new coronavirus positives, according to Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic.

Rosenthal adds that the Marlins remain in Philadelphia and that one of the previous team members to test positive had a subsequent test come back negative.

That player would need two negatives at least 24 hours apart to become eligible to return.

ESPN's Jeff Passan says that the additional four positive tests brings the Marlins total to 17 cases over the last five days.

The Marlins opened their season in Philadelphia, which forced the Phillies to cancel their Monday night home game against the Yankees and reports indicate that Tuesday night's game has been cancelled as well.

Dr. Anthony Fauci said Tuesday the Marlins' coronavirus outbreak could endanger the Major League Baseball season.

This could put it in danger,” said Fauci, the nation’s top infectious disease expert. "I don’t believe they need to stop, but we just need to follow this and see what happens with other teams on a day-by-day basis.”

Fauci made his comments on ABC's “Good Morning America.”

“Major League Baseball — the players, the owners, the managers — have put a lot of effort into getting together and putting protocols that we feel would work,” Fauci said. “It’s very unfortunate what happened with the Miami (Marlins).”