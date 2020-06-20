On the heels of multiple MLB teams reporting positive COVID-19 tests on Friday, the New York Yankees are reportedly the latest organization to record positive tests.

According to the New York Daily News, four members of the Yankees organization in Tampa have tested positive for the virus.

The publication reports that two of the aforementioned members work at George M. Steinbrenner Field, while two have ties to the team's nearby minor league complex. The two individuals connected to George M. Steinbrenner Field are non-players, per the New York Daily News, and one of the two at the minor league complex is a staff member who has not been around the Yankees’ facility for a while.

The outlet says it does not have details about the remaining member.

The Yankees had two minor league players test positive for COVID-19 in March, which led to the team's minor league camp being shut down.

It has been reported that the MLB will temporarily close of all of spring training facilities in Florida and Arizona after the recent uptick in COVID-19 cases in certain states.