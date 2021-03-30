Quinton Dunbar's search for a new home looks to continue next week.

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reports the free-agent cornerback is expected to visit both the Detroit Lions and Arizona Cardinals in the coming days.

After spending the first five seasons of his career with Washington, the 28-year-old Dunbar spent 2020 with the Seattle Seahawks following a trade last spring.

A knee injury limited Dunbar's impact with the Seahawks. In only six games last season, Dunbar recorded 30 tackles, five passes defensed and an interception.

He posted a career-high four picks in 2019, his final season in Washington.