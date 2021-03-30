Quinton Dunbar's search for a new home looks to continue next week.

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reports the free-agent cornerback is expected to visit both the Detroit Lions and Arizona Cardinals in the coming days.

Free agent CB Quinton Dunbar, most recently of the #Seahawks, has two visits scheduled for next week: He’s set to visit the #Lions and #AZCardinals, source said. He’s been waiting for the right opportunity, but it all ramps up soon. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 30, 2021

After spending the first five seasons of his career with Washington, the 28-year-old Dunbar spent 2020 with the Seattle Seahawks following a trade last spring.

A knee injury limited Dunbar's impact with the Seahawks. In only six games last season, Dunbar recorded 30 tackles, five passes defensed and an interception.

He posted a career-high four picks in 2019, his final season in Washington.