The NBA G League is opening an investigation into Jeremy Lin's statement that he has been a victim of racism during games, according to The Athletic's Shams Charania.

The NBA G League is opening an investigation into guard Jeremy Lin’s statements that he has been called, “Coronavirus,” on the G League court, source tells @TheAthletic @Stadium. Lin is playing for Golden State’s affiliate, Santa Cruz. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) February 27, 2021

Lin, who is Asian American, said in a Facebook post Friday that he had been called "coronavirus" on the court during games. This comes as violent attacks against Asian Americans escalate in North America.​

"Something is changing in this generation of Asian Americans. We are tired of being told that we don't experience racism, we are tired of being told to keep our heads down and not make trouble," Lin wrote.

Lin is currently playing for Golden State's affiliate, the Santa Cruz Warriors. He is a veteran of 480 NBA regular season games and is best remembered for his historic run with the New York Knicks in 2012 as well as being a member of the 2019 NBA Championship-winning Toronto Raptors.

Here is Lin's post in its entirety:

Something is changing in this generation of Asian Americans. We are tired of being told that we don't experience racism, we are tired of being told to keep our heads down and not make trouble. We are tired of Asian American kids growing up and being asked where they're REALLY from, of having our eyes mocked, of being objectified as exotic or being told we're inherently unattractive. We are tired of the stereotypes in Hollywood affecting our psyche and limiting who we think we can be. We are tired of being invisible, of being mistaken for our colleague or told our struggles aren't as real.

I want better for my elders who worked so hard and sacrificed so much to make a life for themselves here. I want better for my niece and nephew and future kids. I want better for the next generation of Asian American athletes than to have to work so hard to just be "deceptively athletic."

Being an Asian American doesn't mean we don't experience poverty and racism.

Being a 9 year NBA veteran doesn't protect me from being called "coronavirus" on the court.

Being a man of faith doesn't mean I don't fight for justice, for myself and for others.

So here we are again, sharing how we feel. Is anyone listening?