Kurkjian: Cole to Yankees makes them the best team in baseball

Gerrit Cole is a rich, rich man.

BREAKING: Right-hander Gerrit Cole is in agreement on a deal with the New York Yankees, sources tell ESPN. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) December 11, 2019

According to ESPN's Jeff Passan, Cole and the New York Yankees have agreed to a nine-year, $324 million deal. The deal makes him the highest paid pitcher of all-time. Only Mike Trout Bryce Harper, and Giancarlo Stanton have signed contracts for higher total dollar values, while Cole's contract edges Trout's as the highest average annual salary for an MLB player.

It's no surprise the Yankees backed up the truck for the hard-throwing right-hander as they saw Cole pitch up close in the playoffs, holding them scoreless over seven innings in Game 3 of the ALCS.

Although Cole and the Houston Astros failed to capture the World Series title, it was still the best season of his career by a longshot.

In 33 regular season starts, Cole went 20-5 with an ERA of 2.50 and a league-leading 326 strikeouts in 212.1 innings pitched. Cole also led the AL in ERA+ (185), fielding independent pitching (2.64) and strikeouts per nine innings (13.8).

Cole was dealt from the Pittsburgh Pirates to the Astros in January of 2018 in exchange for four players. Prior to the trade, Cole spent four seasons with the Pirates and has a career ERA of 3.22 in 1,195.0 innings.

The 29-year-old is a three-time All-Star and is a native of Newport Beach, Calif.