Giannis Antetokounmpo is being listed as questionable for Game 5 against the Miami Heat, according to Shams Charania of Stadium.

Antetokounmpo missed most of Game 4 after aggravating his sprained right ankle. He scored 19 points early, then watched the rest of the game from the locker room.

According to Charania, Antetokounmpo is feeling similar to how he was before Game 4,

"That is the one promising news." Charania said. "It's a reason why there has been some optimism about his status going into Game 5."

Following the Bucks' Game 4 overtime win to keep their season alive, head coach Mike Budenholzer said “There’s hope, we’re not ruling him out, so I guess until he’s ruled out you have hope. He’s going to do everything he can to make himself available.”

Antetokounmpo originally turned the ankle inward on a drive in the first quarter of Game 3 of the series on Friday night. He finished with 21 points, 16 rebounds and nine assists in 35 minutes, but he shot just 7-for-21 from the field and missed all seven of his three-point tries.

Antetokounmpo insisted after Game 3 that the ankle did not bother him during the game.

He is widely expected to win the MVP award for a second consecutive season after averaging 29.5 points, 13.6 rebounds and 5.6 assists. In the opening round of the playoffs against Orlando, Antetokounmpo averaged 30.6 points, 16 rebounds and six assists on 59 per cent shooting from the floor and 39 per cent from 3-point range.