Giannis Antetokounmpo has won his second consecutive Most Valuable Player award according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

He beat out four-time winner LeBron James and 2018 MVP James Harden for the honour.

Antetokounmpo is the first player to win back-to-back regular season MVP awards since Steph Curry did it in 2015-16. He becomes the 14th player in league history to go back-to-back.

The award comes as no surprise; Giannis was the clear-cut favourite to win the award again after his monster regular season.

The 'Greek Freak' led his ​Milwaukee Bucks to the league’s best record at 53-12 prior to the March shutdown and had seen an uptick in almost every major stat from his 2019 MVP campaign. He led the Bucks in almost all major categories, including points (29.8), rebounds (13.7) and assists (5.7) per game.

Despite the record-setting season, Antetokounmpo and the Bucks were bounced in the second round of the Eastern Conference semis at the hands of Jimmy Butler and the Miami Heat. Antetokounmpo dealt with an ankle injury that limited him severely in the tail end of the series.

Antetokounmpo is eligible to sign a 'supermax' contract extension with the Bucks this off-season. If he doesn't, he will become a free agent following the 2020-21 NBA season.

This was the 25-year-old's seventh season in Milwaukee after being drafted No. 15 overall in 2013.