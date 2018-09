New York Giants tight end Evan Engram could miss some time with a knee injury.

According to a report from ESPN's Adam Schefter, Engram has a sprained MCL and is considered week-to-week.

Giants' TE Evan Engram sprained his MCL and will be considered week to week, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 24, 2018

The 24-year-old has 10 receptions for 104 yards and a touchdown through three games this season.