The agent of Toronto FC striker Sebastian Giovinco has thrown cold water on reports linking him to a return to Serie A with Inter.

Andrea D'Amico says that a move back to Italy wouldn't work out for the diminuitive hitman.

"[A return would be] bad, because Giovinco has just accomplished this triumph in America and he's really happy there," D'Amico told Italy's Radio 24 (as translated by ESPN FC). "I'll say one thing: Giovinco would do well in any top European or Italian side, but he made a life decision and a sporting decision three years ago and he's very happy with what he's done."

Inter is reportedly looking for cover for star striker Mauro Icardi.

Giovinco joined the MLS Cup champions from Juventus in 2015 and won the league's MVP award in his first season. In 86 league appearances over three seasons, Giovinco has scored 55 times.

But since coming over to North America, Giovinco has only been called up to the Azzurri once. Capped 23 times, he last featured internationally in 2015, having been overlooked for a recall by both Antonio Conte and Gian Piero Ventura.

D'Amico believes a return to the Azzurri should be in the cards for the 30-year-old native of Torino.

"Of course he'd do well at Inter, as he would at Milan and at other clubs, but he's happy where he is," D'Amico said. "He'd also do well in the national team."

Giovinco is heading into the fourth year of a five-year deal with the Reds.

Inter sits third in the Serie A table, eight points behind leaders Napoli with a game in hand.