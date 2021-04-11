Golden State Warriors centre James Wiseman has suffered a meniscus injury in his right knee according to The Athletic's Shams Charania. The team fears he will miss the rest of the season.

Golden State Warriors rookie James Wiseman has suffered a torn meniscus in his right knee, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) April 11, 2021

Warriors rookie James Wiseman is feared to be out for the remainder of the season, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. https://t.co/Au3tWBXvmI — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) April 11, 2021

Wiseman, 20, was drafted second overall by the Warriors in the 2020 NBA Draft. In 39 games, the rookie averaged 11.5 points, 5.8 rebounds, and 0.9 blocks in 21.4 minutes per game.