26m ago
Report: Warriors' C Wiseman tears meniscus
Golden State Warriors centre James Wiseman has suffered a meniscus injury in his right knee according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. There is no timetable for his return.
TSN.ca Staff
Golden State Warriors centre James Wiseman has suffered a meniscus injury in his right knee according to The Athletic's Shams Charania. The team fears he will miss the rest of the season.
Wiseman, 20, was drafted second overall by the Warriors in the 2020 NBA Draft. In 39 games, the rookie averaged 11.5 points, 5.8 rebounds, and 0.9 blocks in 21.4 minutes per game.