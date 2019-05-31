After dropping Game 1 of the NBA Finals to the Toronto Raptors, it appears the two-time defending NBA champion Golden State Warriors could be getting some help later in this series.

According to Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports, Warriors superstar Kevin Durant is expected to return from injury at some point during the Finals, possibly in Game 3, but most likely in Game 4.

Yahoo Sources: Golden State star Kevin Durant expected to return from calf injury at midway point of NBA Finals. https://t.co/NfWL0TSTgx — Chris Haynes (@ChrisBHaynes) May 31, 2019

Durant, who has won the last two NBA Finals MVP awards, has missed the last seven games with a right calf strain suffered in Game 5 of the Western Conference semifinals against the Houston Rockets.

Haynes adds that Durant began on-court workouts earlier this week and his teammates are reportedly encouraged by his progress.

Head coach Steve Kerr stated on Thursday that he wants Durant to go through a full practice before he puts the All-Star back in the lineup.

The 30-year-old averaged 26 points, 6.4 rebounds and 5.9 assists over 78 games in 2018-19, his third season in Golden State.