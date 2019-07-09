The Golden State Warriors will waive veteran guard Shaun Livingston, but the 33-year-old is determined to continue his NBA career, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

The American is guaranteed $2 million of his $7.7 million for next season.

Livingston averaged 4.0 points, 1.8 assists and 1.8 rebounds over 64 games with the Warriors in 2018-19, his fifth year with the team and 14th in the NBA.

The 2004 fourth overall pick by the Los Angeles Clippers won three NBA championships with the Warriors, including five straight Finals appearances.

Livingston has averaged 6.3 points, 2.4 rebounds and 3.0 assists over 833 career games with the Clippers, Miami Heat, Oklahoma City Thunder, Washington Wizards, Charlotte Bobcats, Milwaukee Bucks, Cleveland Cavaliers, Brooklyn Nets and Warriors.