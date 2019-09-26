Green Bay Packers running back Jamaal Williams was stretchered off during the first quarter of their matchup with the Philadelphia Eagles as a result of a hit to the head.

According to ESPN's Michele Steele, Williams is being transported to a local hospital.

The running back was hit helmet-to-helmet by Derek Barnett of the Eagles while his progress was stopped toward the tail end of the play. Williams fell hard to the ground and lay motionless as the training staff made their way out onto the field to check on him.

Williams appeared to give a thumbs up to the fans at Lambeau Field as he departed on a stretcher.