Canadian Dillon Brooks of the Memphis Grizzlies is likely to miss the remainder of the season with a right toe injury, per Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium.

Brooks will undergo a procedure for the injury, according to Charania, but is expected to be fully recovered by this summer.

The 22-year-old Brooks suffered the injury in Memphis' loss to the Spurs on Saturday night. He exited the game in the fourth quarter and was seen limping into the locker room.

Brooks did not return to action against the Spurs and also missed the team's loss on Monday to the New Orleans Pelicans.

The native of Mississauga, Ont., who is in his second NBA season, has averaged 7.5 points per game and 1.7 rebounds in a reserve role for the Grizzlies this season.