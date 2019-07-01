Canadian guard Jamal Murray of the Denver Nuggets is reportedly going to be sticking with the team long term.

According to Shams Charania of the Athletic and Stadium, the 22-year-old Murray and the Nuggets have agreed to a five-year, $170 million maximum contract extension.

Murray and All-Star Nikola Jokic have become rising superstars with the Nuggets, who now quickly reached new extensions with their cornerstones in consecutive summers. Denver was the No. 2 seed last season and appears poised to have a strong foundation for years to come. https://t.co/cdcAoyFMc6 — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) July 1, 2019

TSN Raptors reporter Josh Lewenberg points out that Murray's deal will make him the highest paid Canadian athlete ever, surpassing the five-year, $148 million deal that Andrew Wiggins signed with the Minnesota Timberwolves in 2017.

This will make Jamal Murray the highest paid Canadian athlete ever ($170M/5 years), topping the $148M/5-year deal that Andrew Wiggins signed in 2017. https://t.co/cXCMQQCEbg — Josh Lewenberg (@JLew1050) July 1, 2019

Murray, who hails from Kitchener, has been a starter for the Nuggets since his second season in the NBA. This past season, which was Murray's third as a pro, he averaged 18.2 points and 4.8 rebounds en route to helping the Nuggets come within one game of reaching the Western Conference finals.

Murray joined the Nuggets after being drafted by the team seventh overall in the 2016 draft out of Kentucky.