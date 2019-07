Canadian star guard Jamal Murray of the Denver Nuggets is reportedly going to be sticking with the Denver Nuggets long term.

According to Shams Charania of the Athletic and Stadium, the 22-year-old Murray and the Nuggets have agreed to a five-year, $170 million maximum contract extension.

Murray and All-Star Nikola Jokic have become rising superstars with the Nuggets, who now quickly reached new extensions with their cornerstones in consecutive summers. Denver was the No. 2 seed last season and appears poised to have a strong foundation for years to come. https://t.co/cdcAoyFMc6 — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) July 1, 2019

