Oilers trying to avoid coronavirus distractions: 'I've never experienced anything like it'

Harvard University has barred its athletic teams from competing as precautionary measure to COVID-19, meaning the men's hockey team will forfeit their upcoming ECAC quarterfinal series at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, College Hockey News reports.

RPI was already planning to play this weekend's home games without fans in their arena.

As of now, the ECAC championship is still scheduled for next weekend in Lake Pacid, N.Y. Cornell and Princeton are the other two teams remaining in the tournament.

Harvard finished the season with a 15-10-6 record.