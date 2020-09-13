8m ago
Report: D'Antoni leaving Rockets
Houston Rockets head coach Mike D'Antoni is informing the team he won't return next season, according to a report from ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. D'Antoni's contract with the team expired when the Rockets were eliminated from the playoffs and he will become a free agent.
TSN.ca Staff
Where do the Rockets go from here?
Houston Rockets head coach Mike D'Antoni is informing the team he won't return next season, according to a report from ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. D'Antoni's contract with the team expired when the Rockets were eliminated from the playoffs and he will become a free agent.
Wojnarowski added D'Antoni will be considered among a group of candidates for the Philadelphia 76ers coaching opening.
D'Antoni finished his Rockets teniure with a 217-101 overall record through four seasons, leading the team to the playoffs each year.
The 69-year-old has a career 672-527 record through 16 seasons as a head coach.