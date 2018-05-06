There is strong support among numerous people inside the Miami Heat organization to trade centre Hassan Whiteside according to Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald. Now, that decision will be left up to team president Pat Riley.

Multiple reports suggest the relationship between Whiteside and head coach Erik Spoelstra has soured.

Over 54 games this season, Whiteside averaged 14.0 points and 11.4 rebounds over 25.3 minutes a night. In the playoffs, Whiteside's minutes were limited to 15.4 a game, while he only contributed 5.2 points and 6.0 boards. Much of that was due to Spoelstra monitoring Whiteside's minutes over a series of lower-body issues afflicting him over the season that resulted him in missing 28 games.

Riley promised an "intervention" with Whiteside at their end of season news conference.

"There has to be an intervention and I'm going to be the intervener," Riley said. "That's real. You got a guy that's second or third in starting centers in plus/minus. There's no doubt he was in a bad state in the playoffs. Whatever the reasons why, I have not really sat down with [coach Spoelstra] and really talked about all of these things. Hassan was less-than, without a doubt, in the playoffs."

Whiteside has two years and $52 million remaining on his contract.

The Heat finished the regular season at 44-38 but fell to the Philadelphia 76ers in the first round of the playoffs.