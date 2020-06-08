Former UFC bantamweight champion and featherweight title challenger Holly Holm will headline the August 1 event in Las Vegas against Irene Aldana, according to a report by Brett Okamoto of ESPN.

Breaking: Holly Holm (@HollyHolm) vs. Irene Aldana (@IreneAldana_) to headline UFC Fight Night event on 8/1 in Las Vegas, per sources. Holm coming off Pennington win in January. Aldana has won five of her last six. pic.twitter.com/45TwHsTVjt — Brett Okamoto (@bokamotoESPN) June 8, 2020

Holm comes into the fight off a victory over Raquel Pennington at UFC 246 in January.

The 38-year-old has alternated wins and losses in her last six bouts, however, all three of the defeats in that stretch were in title fights.

She lost the inaugural featherweight title fight to Germaine de Randamie at UFC 208 by unanimous decision, fell to Cris Cyborg in a subsequent featherweight title opportunity at UFC 219 and suffered a first round TKO loss to Amanda Nunes for the bantamweight title at UFC 239.

Holm holds one of the biggest championship upsets in the history of the UFC when she defeated Ronda Rousey for the bantamweight belt at UFC 193.

Aldana is on a two-fight winning streak and has captured five of her last six fights.

She holds victories over Vanessa Melo and most recently over Ketlen Vieira during the streak and has also picked up wins against Talita Bernardo, Lucie Pudilová and Bethe Correia sandwiched around a loss to Raquel Pennington.

The 32-year-old is 5-3 since making her UFC debut.

Okamoto also reports that Derek Brunson will face Edmen Shahbazyan on the August 1 card. This is the third booking for this matchup.

Breaking: Derek Brunson (@DerekBrunson) vs. Edmen Shahbazyan (@edmenshahbazyan) booked (again) for UFC Fight Night on 8/1, per sources. Third time is a charm. Was booked 3/7 and 4/11 previously. pic.twitter.com/Im7B8BXjwA — Brett Okamoto (@bokamotoESPN) June 8, 2020

The fight was originally on the UFC 248 card before it was moved to the UFC Portland event on April 11 which was cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Brunson is on a two-fight winning streak, he beat Canadian Elias Theodorou and Ian Heinisch in his last two outings.

Shahbazyan is an undefeated 11-0, including 4-0 in the UFC. He hold wins over Darren Stewart, Charles Byrd, Jack Marshman and Brad Tavares since beating Antonio Jones on Dana White’s Contender Series to earn his way into the promotion.