2h ago
Report: Horford donates $500K for coronavirus aid
TSN.ca Staff
Philadelphia 76ers centre Al Horford has donated $500,000 to his home country of Dominican Republic as well as each region in the United States he has played basketball to help with the COVID-19 pandemic, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic.
The regions include Michigan, Gainesville, Atlanta, Boston and Philadelphia.
The 33-year-old is in his 12th year in the NBA and first with the Sixers, averaging 12 points, 6.9 rebounds and 4.1 assists over 60 games.