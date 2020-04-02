Philadelphia 76ers centre Al Horford has donated $500,000 to his home country of Dominican Republic as well as each region in the United States he has played basketball to help with the COVID-19 pandemic, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic.

The regions include Michigan, Gainesville, Atlanta, Boston and Philadelphia.

The 33-year-old is in his 12th year in the NBA and first with the Sixers, averaging 12 points, 6.9 rebounds and 4.1 assists over 60 games.