San Antonio Spurs assistant James Borrego is finalizing a deal to become the next head coach of the Charlotte Hornets, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

This will be Borrego's second head coaching stint in the NBA, as he previously was at the helm of the Orlando Magic for 30 games following the dismissal of Jacque Vaughn in the 2014-15 season.

Borrego took over from Steve Clifford, who coached the Hornets for the past five seasons and had a combined record of 186-214.

Charlotte finished the season at 36-46 to miss the playoffs for the second straight year.