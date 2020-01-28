A front-runner has emerged for the open manager spot in Houston.

The organization has not made a decision yet, but Dusty Baker is being considered for the job, according to Randy McIlvoy of KPRC-TV.

i am being told by sources w knowledge that the #Astros have not made a decision yet but that Dusty Baker is being considered. Report by @BNightengale indicated Baker is the choice. We will keep you posted . — Randy McIlvoy (@KPRC2RandyMc) January 28, 2020

The report comes just 45 minutes after Bob Nightengale of USA TODAY reported that Baker had landed the job.

Baker, 70, has coached 3500 games with a 1863-1636-1 record in his 22 years, ranking 15th all-time in wins.

In his first job as a manager, Baker spent 10-years with the San Francisco Giants, winning the NL Pennant in his final year - 2002 -

In 2003 he took over the Chicago Cubs, and was the manger that year in the NLCS during the Steve Bartman incident.

Baker and the Cubs would fail to make it back to the playoffs and after four seasons he was out of Chicago.

He then spent six years in Cincinnati, followed by two years as the bench boss for the Washington Nationals.

