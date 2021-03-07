Houston Astros prospect Forrest Whitley has been diagnosed with a torn right UCL according to Bob Nightengale of USA Today.

Forrest Whitley, who just a few years ago was the No. 1 pitching prospect in #MLB, has been diagnosed with a right UCL strain in the latest injury of his promising career. Whitley, the #Astros No. 1 pick in 2016, was being counted on to be part of the Astros rotation this summer. — Bob Nightengale (@BNightengale) March 7, 2021

Whitley was one of the most promising pitching prospects in baseball just a few years ago but has had his career derailed by injuries.

A first-round pick in 2016 (No. 17 overall), Nightengale reports that Whitley was projected to be a member of the Astros' starting five this summer.

He had a 7.99 ERA in 18 minor league appearances split across four different levels in 2009.

The 23-year-old is a native of San Antonio.