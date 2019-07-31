Hudson on getting dealt: 'It's a tough day but also exciting at the same time'

The Houston Astros have acquired starter Zack Greinke according to Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic.

Rosenthal adds the D-Backs will send $23 million to the Astros, while Houston will be on the hook for the remaining $54 million on his deal, which runs through 2021.

Heading back to Arizona will be Corbin Martin, J.B. Bukauskas, Seth Beer and Josh Rojas according to ESPN's Jeff Passan.

In 22 starts this season, Greinke is 10-4 with an ERA of 2.87.

The Greinke deal comes just minutes after multiple reports indicated the Astros were acquiring Joe Biagini and Aaron Sanchez from the Toronto Blue Jays.