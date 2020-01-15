According to Mark Berman of Fox 26 Sports in Houston, the Astros are set to interview former Blue Jays manager John Gibbons on Thursday for their managing vacancy.

The Astros fired manager AJ Hinch and general manager Jeff Luhnow on Monday after an investigation by Major League Baseball revealed sign stealing by the team.

The Boston Red Sox fired their manager, Alex Cora, after he was implicated in the same report.

Gibbons, 57, took last season off after being let go by the Blue Jays at the conclusion of the 2018 campaign. Gibbons posted a career record of 793-789 over 11 years and two separate stints as Toronto's manager.

Gibbons was born in Montana and raised in San Antonio.