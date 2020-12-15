It didn't look good when Houston Rockets guard Chris Clemons went down in Tuesday's pre-season matchup with the San Antonio Spurs.

Initial diagnosis on Rockets guard Chris Clemons is a torn right Achilles tendon, sources tell @TheAthleticNBA @Stadium. MRI on Wednesday morning to confirm. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) December 16, 2020

The news after the game wasn't much better.

According to The Athletic's Shams Charania, the initial diagnosis is a torn right Achilles tendon for Clemons. He will have an MRI on Wednesday to confirm.

Clemons went down in the second half of Houston's 112-98 victory without anyone around him and immediately reached for his lower right leg. Clemons appeared unable to put any weight on his right side as he left the court with the medical staff.

The 23-year-old averaged 4.9 points per game last season in 33 games with Houston as a rookie.