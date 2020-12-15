It didn't look good when Houston Rockets guard Chris Clemons went down in Tuesday's pre-season matchup with the San Antonio Spurs.

The news after the game wasn't much better.

According to The Athletic's Shams Charania, the initial diagnosis is a torn right Achilles tendon for Clemons. He will have an MRI on Wednesday to confirm.

Clemons went down in the second half of Houston's 112-98 victory without anyone around him and immediately reached for his lower right leg. Clemons appeared unable to put any weight on his right side as he left the court with the medical staff.

The 23-year-old averaged 4.9 points per game last season in 33 games with Houston as a rookie.