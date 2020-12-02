The Houston Rockets have agreed to trade Russell Westbrook to the Washington Wizards in exchange for John Wall and a first-round pick, according to multiple reports.

Houston has agreed to trade Russell Westbrook to Washington for John Wall and a first-round pick, sources tell ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) December 3, 2020

Source confirms: Houston traded Russell Westbrook to the Wizards for John Wall and a 2023 protected first-round pick. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) December 3, 2020

Sources: Protection on the first-round pick that the Wizards traded to Houston in Russell Westbrook/John Wall trade: 2023, Lottery; 2024, Top 12; 2025, Top 10; 2026, Top 8; then becomes two second-rounders. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) December 3, 2020

The Athletic's Shams Charania reports that the first-round pick is lottery protected for 2023, top-12 in 2024, top-10 in 2025, top-8 in 2026 then becomes two second-rounders.

