The Houston Rockets have agreed to trade Russell Westbrook to the Washington Wizards in exchange for John Wall and a first-round pick, according to multiple reports.

The Athletic's Shams Charania reports that the first-round pick is lottery protected for 2023, top-12 in 2024, top-10 in 2025, top-8 in 2026 then becomes two second-rounders.

More to come.