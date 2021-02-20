The Houston Rockets and center DeMarcus Cousins are planning to part ways in the coming days, according to The Athletic's Shams Charania.

The Houston Rockets and center DeMarcus Cousins are planning to part ways in coming days, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. Houston wants to go smaller, younger in frontcourt when Christian Wood returns and this allows Cousins to find an opportunity elsewhere. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) February 20, 2021

Charania adds that Houston wants to go with a smaller, younger frontcourt led by Christian Wood.

The move would allow Cousins, 30, to find an opportunity with another team prior to the start of the playoffs.

The four-time all-star is playing his first season sine missing the entire 2019-20 season with a torn ACL. In 25 games he is averaging 9.6 points, 7.6 rebounds and 2.4 assists in 20.2 minutes per game.

Cousins was drafted No. 5 overall by the Sacramento Kings in the 2010 NBA Draft.