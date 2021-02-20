The Houston Rockets and center DeMarcus Cousins are planning to part ways in the coming days, according to The Athletic's Shams Charania.

Charania adds that Houston wants to go with a smaller, younger frontcourt led by Christian Wood.

The move would allow Cousins, 30, to find an opportunity with another team prior to the start of the playoffs. 

The four-time all-star is playing his first season sine missing the entire 2019-20 season with a torn ACL. In 25 games he is averaging 9.6 points, 7.6 rebounds and 2.4 assists in 20.2 minutes per game. 

Cousins was drafted No. 5 overall by the Sacramento Kings in the 2010 NBA Draft. 