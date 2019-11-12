20m ago
Report: Rockets fear Gordon (knee) out at least a month
The Houston Rockets fear guard Eric Gordon will need surgery on his knee that would sideline him for at least one month according to The Athletic's Shams Charania.
TSN.ca Staff
NBA: Rockets 122, Pelicans 116
Gordon is gathering more information Tuesday before making a final decision, but he's leaning toward having a clean-up procedure, Charania adds.
He is expected to be out of the Rockets' lineup for up to six weeks.
Gordon, 30, has struggled in nine games so far this season. After being one of the most reliable three-point shooters in the league for the past several years, he's struggled to just a 28.4 per cent clip this season while shooting 30.9 per cent overall.
After averaging 17.1 points over the past two seasons, Gordon is sitting at just 10.9 in 2019-20.
Despite Gordon's struggles, the Rockets sit atop the Southwest Division at 7-3. They will be back in action Thursday night against the Los Angeles Clippers.