Russell Westbrook is expected to debut with the Houston Rockets when the team takes on the Toronto Raptors in a pair of October pre-season games in Japan, according to The Athletic.

Westbrook, per The Athletic will sit out Houston's first two pre-season games. The Rockets and Raptors' pre-season games in Japan will be played at the Saitama Super Arena on Oct. 8 and 10.

The 30-year-old Westbrook, one half of the star duo the Rockets have in himself and James Harden, was acquired by Houston in an off-season trade with the Oklahoma City Thunder. He spent the previous 11 seasons of his career with the Thunder, who drafted him the first-round (fourth overall) of the 2008 NBA Draft.

A former league MVP (2017) and eight-time All-star, Westbrook has averaged 23.0 points per game, 8.4 assists and 7.0 rebounds over his career.