The Houston Rockets will apparently look to be big players in free agency as they plan to acquire pending free agent Jimmy Butler in a sign-and-trade deal with the Philadelphia 76ers, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

Houston's priority for free agency, league sources tell ESPN: Pursue a sign-and-trade for Sixers All-Star Jimmy Butler. https://t.co/Bsk6g2YhfW — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) June 25, 2019

Wojnarowski notes that since the Rockets don't have the necessary cap space, the only way to acquire Butler would be if the 76ers sign the four-time All-Star and then make a trade with the Rockets, most likely in a multi-team swap.

Philadelphia can sign Butler to a max deal worth $190 million over five years. The Rockets will likely need to include centre Clint Capela and guard Eric Gordon in a deal to bring Butler to Houston, says Wojnarowski.

The 29-year-old Butler averaged 18.2 points, 5.3 rebounds and four assists over 55 games in Philly this season after the 76ers acquired him from the Minnesota Timberwolves in November.

The 76ers would like to keep Butler and are expected to make significant offers, according to Wojnarowski.

James Harden and the Rockets were eliminated by the Golden State Warriors in the second round of the playoffs this spring.