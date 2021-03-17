37m ago
Report: Rockets sending Tucker to Bucks
The Houston Rockets are trading PJ Tucker, Rodions Kurucs and the Milwaukee Bucks' 2022 first-round pick back to Milwaukee for DJ Augustin, DJ Wilson and a 2023 unprotected first-round pick, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.
TSN.ca Staff
In addition, the Rockets also gets the right to swap its 2021 second-round pick for Milwaukee's first-round pick unless it falls 1-9, notes Wojnarowski.
Wojnarowski is also reporting that Milwaukee is sending forward Torrey Craig to the Phoenix Suns.
The 35-year-old Tucker is averaging 4.4 points, 4.6 rebounds and 1.4 assists over 32 games with the Rockets this season, his ninth in the NBA.
Houston has lost 17 games in a row.