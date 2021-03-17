The Houston Rockets are trading PJ Tucker, Rodions Kurucs and the Milwaukee Bucks' 2022 first-round pick back to Milwaukee for DJ Augustin, DJ Wilson and a 2023 unprotected first-round pick, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

Milwaukee is trading forward Torrey Craig to Phoenix, sources tell ESPN. https://t.co/i9O71T4nTr — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) March 17, 2021

In addition, the Rockets also gets the right to swap its 2021 second-round pick for Milwaukee's first-round pick unless it falls 1-9, notes Wojnarowski.

Wojnarowski is also reporting that Milwaukee is sending forward Torrey Craig to the Phoenix Suns.

The 35-year-old Tucker is averaging 4.4 points, 4.6 rebounds and 1.4 assists over 32 games with the Rockets this season, his ninth in the NBA.

Houston has lost 17 games in a row.