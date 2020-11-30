Veteran wing Gerald Green has agreed to a one-year, nonguaranteed deal with the Houston Rockets for the veteran's minimum according to ESPN's Tim MacMahon.

Green missed last season with a broken foot and will try to make the team during training camp.

The 34-year-old spent his last two NBA seasons with Houston, averaging 10.3 points per game in 114 games combined from 2017 to 2019.

Prior to that, Green spent time with the Boston Celtics, Minnesota Timberwolves, Dallas Mavericks, New Jersey Nets, Indiana Pacers, Phoenix Suns and Miami Heat.

A native of Houston, Green was selected No. 18 overall by the Celtics in the 2005 NBA Draft.