14 Jan
Report: Rockets to waive Caboclo after trade
The Houston Rockets are waiving former Toronto Raptors first-round pick Bruno Caboclo to clear space for their additions after trading James Harden, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.
TSN.ca Staff
The Rockets acquired Victor Oladipo from the Indiana Pacers, Dante Exum from Cleveland Cavaliers and Rodions Kurucs from the Brooklyn Nets as part of the four-team deal that saw Harden head to the Nets.
Caboclo has appeared in six games with the Rockets this season, averaging 2.8 points and 2.3 rebounds in six minutes of action per game.
The 25-year-old was selected 20th overall by the Raptors in the 2014 NBA Draft. He has played in 105 career games with the Raptors, Sacramento Kings, Memphis Grizzlies and Rockets.