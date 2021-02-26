The Houston Texans have released running back Duke Johnson, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Texans just released RB Duke Johnson, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) February 26, 2021

Johnson spent two seasons with the Texans, logging 645 rushing yards over 27 games.

The 27-year-old made his NFL debut with the Cleveland Browns in 2015.

He spent four seasons with the Browns, scoring 13 touchdowns and rushing for 1,286 yards.