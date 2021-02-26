1h ago
Report: Texans release RB Duke Johnson
The Houston Texans have released running back Duke Johnson, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.
TSN.ca Staff
The Houston Texans have released running back Duke Johnson, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.
Texans just released RB Duke Johnson, per source.— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) February 26, 2021
Johnson spent two seasons with the Texans, logging 645 rushing yards over 27 games.
The 27-year-old made his NFL debut with the Cleveland Browns in 2015.
He spent four seasons with the Browns, scoring 13 touchdowns and rushing for 1,286 yards.