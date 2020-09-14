Houston Texans running back Duke Johnson is considered week-to-week and is a "long-shot" to play in Week 2 against the Baltimore Ravens because of a sprained ankle according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

However, Rapoport adds that playing in Week 3 is possible for Johnson, which is an indication it may not be a serious injury.

Johnson rushed five times for 14 yards during Houston's opening loss to the Kansas City Chiefs Thursday night. He departed early with the injury and did not return.

This is Johnson's second year with the Texans after spending the first four seasons of his career with the Cleveland Browns.