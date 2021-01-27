10m ago
Report: Texans working to hire Culley as head coach
The Houston Texans are working towards a deal with Baltimore Ravens assistant head coach David Culley to be their next head coach, according to a report from NFL Network.
TSN.ca Staff
Culley has held the assistant head coach, pass coordinator, and receivers coach titles with the Ravens since 2019.
The long-time Philadelphia Eagles head coach (1999-2012), Culley has also been with the Kansas City Chiefs (2013-16) as assistant head coach and wide receivers coach, and the Buffalo Bills (2017-18) as quarterbacks coach.
Culley has been an NFL coach since 1994, starting with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He has also coached with the Pittsburgh Steelers.