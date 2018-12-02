Former Kansas City Chiefs running back Kareem Hunt is expected to be suspended for more than six games, according to a report from NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

Ex-#Chiefs RB Kareem Hunt is facing more than a 6-game suspension, sources say. The NFL is expected to discipline him for two separate incidents and he may not play again until deep into next season — assuming someone signs him.

My story: https://t.co/8uwwhZNcKC — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) December 2, 2018

Rapoport reported the suspension will stem from two separate incidents: the hotel incident caught on surveillence video pupblished by TMZ that shows Hunt pushing and kicking a woman, and another incident where Hunt allegedly punched a man in the face.

The Chiefs released Hunt after the hotel incident video surfaced Friday.

One option Hunt is considering, according to Rapoport, is serving his suspension as soon as possible rather tan sitting on the Commissioner's Exempt list while everything plays out.