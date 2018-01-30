Report: Hurricanes to let every fan sit in lower bowl vs. Sens

New Carolina Hurricanes owner Tom Dundon will implement a plan for Tuesday's game against the Ottawa Senators in an effort to fill the lower bowl at PNC Arena, according to a report from Chip Alexander Raleigh News and Observer.

Hurricanes owner Tom Dundon, who has set a priority on filling the lower bowl at PNC Arena for all home games, will implement a plan for tonight's Ottawa game allowing everyone to sit in the lower level. Or the suites, if need be. Even the owner's suite. Story coming. — Chip Alexander (@ice_chip) January 30, 2018

Alexander said one of Dundon's priorities as the team's new owner is to fill the lower bowl at home games.

According to figures from ESPN, the Hurricanes are second last in the league in home attendance, averaging 12,936 fans per game.