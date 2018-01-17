The Montreal Impact are again turning to Bologna for a designated player.

Days after the announcement that Switzerland midfielder Blerim Dzemaili would be returning to the Serie A club, the Impact are close to signing Algeria international Saphir Taider from the team.

Taider, 25, is expected to sign a deal that runs until June 2020 with the team, according to TuttoBologna.it

A native of Castres, France, Taider made 62 appearances with Bologna over the past three seasons, having spent the first two of those seasons on loan from Inter. This season, Taider has appeared in nine league matches for Bologna, scoring once. Impact owner Joey Saputo is also the chairman of Bologna.

After making his senior debut with Ligue 1 side Grenoble, Taider has also had spells with Juventus and Sassuolo, as well as a one-game loan with Southampton in 2014.

Capped 38 times by Algeria after coming up through the France youth setup, Taider took part in the 2014 World Cup.