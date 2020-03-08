Could a reunion be in the works?

Lance Stephenson is in strong talks on a potential deal with Indiana, sources tell @TheAthleticNBA @Stadium. No agreement or decision is finalized. Stephenson would also need clearance from his Chinese team and FIBA. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) March 8, 2020

According to The Athletic's Shams Charania, Lance Stephenson and the Indiana Pacers are in strong talks regarding a potential deal.

Charania adds that no deal is finalized and he would also need clearance from his Chinese team and FIBA. Stephenson has been playing in China's CBA with the Liaoning Flying Leopards this season.

Stephenson appeared in 68 games last season with the Los Angeles Lakers, averaging 7.2 points per game to go along with 3.2 steals.

Stephenson played for the Pacers from 2010 to 2014 and then again for the entire 2017-18 season.

The Brooklyn native was selected in the second round (No. 40 overall) in the 2010 NBA Draft.