The Indiana Pacers have turned to the Toronto Raptors for their new head coach.

The Athletic's Shams Charania reports the team has hired Nate Bjorkgren as Nate McMillan's successor.

The Indiana Pacers are hiring Raptors assistant Nate Bjorkgren as their new head coach, sources tell @TheAthleticNBA @Stadium. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) October 20, 2020

Bjorkgren, 45, had been with the Raptors for the past two seasons.

More to come.