Which Raptor has the most pressure when play resumes?

Indiana Pacers star shooting guard Victor Oladipo will re-evaluate his repaired torn quad tendon next week before making a decision on whether or not to return to action when the season gets back to the hardcourt later next month at Walt Disney World in Orlando, Fla., according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

All-Star guard Victor Oladipo plans to ramp-up activity with the Indiana Pacers starting next week and evaluate his repaired torn quad tendon prior to making a final commitment to playing in the season’s restart in Orlando, Oladipo told ESPN on Saturday. Story soon. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) June 20, 2020

The 28-year-old returned to action in late January after missing approximately a full calendar year due to the injury.

Oladipo was able to appear in 13 games before the league shut down due to the COVID-19 global pandemic, recording 13.8 points, 3.2 rebounds and 3.0 assists per game.

"I feel a whole lot better," he told ESPN. "I know there's risk going into it with the unique situation that I'm in -- being off so long and trying to ramp it up that fast. I've just got to be smart, that's all."

Indiana sat fifth in the Eastern Conference wit a 39-26 record when the NBA was brought to a halt on March 11.