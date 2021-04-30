Romelu Lukaku has enjoyed a great deal of success in the Premier League over the years.

The 27-year-old Belgium striker has 113 goals across stints with Chelsea, West Brom, Everton and Manchester United and sits 20th on the all-time Prem goal scorers list.

But it doesn't appear that a return to the English top flight is in the cards right now for the prolific sniper. Calcio Mercato reports that Inter has rejected Manchester City's interest in Lukaku, stating that the player isn't for sale.

Pep Guardiola's side is in the market for attacking reinforcements in the summer with club record scorer Sergio Aguero set to depart the club.

The report also indicates that Lukaku is perfectly happy to remain with Inter, a club on the precipice of its first Scudetto in a decade.

In 32 Serie A matches this season, Lukaku has scored 21 goals and has 27 across all competitions.

Unbeaten in 17 games, Inter can clinch the league title as soon as Sunday. A win against relegation-doomed Crotone coupled with Atalanta's failure to beat Sassuolo will give Antonio Conte's side its 19th league championship.