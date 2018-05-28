After 10 seasons in the NHL, Nikolay Kulemin appears to be heading home.

According to multiple reports, the 31-year-old has agreed to a deal with the KHL's Magnitogorsk Metallurg, where he spent the first three professional seasons of his career before making the leap to North America.

Russian news outlet Championat reports Kulemin will join Metallurg on a multi-year contract worth up to $200 million Rubles a season, which is the equivalent to $3.2 million USD.

Kulemin was limited to 13 games with the Islanders this season due to an upper-body injury, scoring one goal with two assists on the year. He had 12 goals and 23 points in 72 games with the Islanders during the 2016-17 season.

The Magnitogorsk native scored a career-high 30 goals with the Toronto Maple Leafs during the 2010-11 season, but has failed to top 15 goals in a season since.

He entered the NHL as a second-round pick of the Maple Leafs in 2006 and made his debut in 2008.